Topplistorna: Gaga och Cooper fortsatt etta

Album:

1. (1) Ant Wan: "Wow"

2. (2) ZE: "Sverige vet"

3. (3) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"

4. (4) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

5. (6) Molly Sandén: "Större"

6. (7) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"

7. (5) Avicii: "Avici (01)"

8. (8) Odz: "Zubbkultur"

9. (9) Fricky: "Aqua aura"

10. (11) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"

11. (12) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"

12. (Ny) Denz: "Medan vi lever"

13. (10) 6ix9ine: "Dummy boy"

14. (13) Imagine Dragons: "Origins"

15. (15) XXXTentacion: "17"

16. (19) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"

17. (14) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"

18. (18) XXXTentacion: "?"

19. (21) Hov1: "Hov1"

20. (16) Alan Walker: "Different world"

Singlar:

1. (1) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

2. (2) Post Malone: "Wow"

3. (3) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"

4. (7) Ant Wan: "Kall"

5. (5) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"

6. (4) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"

7. (6) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"

8. (Ny) Sam Smith & Normani: "Dancing with a stranger"

9. (Ny) Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd: "Lost in the fire"

10. (16) Halsey: "Without me"

11. (8) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"

12. (14) Panic at the Disco: "High hopes"

13. (10) Billie Eilish: "When the party's over"

14. (9) Kygo featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Happy now"

15. (13) Victor Leksell: "Tappat"

16. (20) Sam Smith: "Fire on fire"

17. (Ny) Sami featuring Danny Saucedo: "Innan du väcker mig"

18. (12) Zara Larsson: "Ruin my life"

19. (11) Ariana Grande: "Thank U, next"

20. (15) Lukas Graham: "Love someone"

Källa: GLF